Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

Arozarena took Trevor Rogers deep for solo shots in the first and the sixth. The outfielder has impressed since returning from the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 30, logging seven hits, including three homers, across 15 at-bats. After his scorching start at the plate, the outfielder should continue to receive his fair share of at-bats moving forward.