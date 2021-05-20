Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four total RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Arozarena took John Means deep in the fifth inning with a solo shot, and then he added a two-run blast off Adam Plutko in the seventh. He now has two three-hit performances over his last four games, a span in which he's reached base safely in each contest and at least twice three times. These numbers represent a turnaround for Arozarena, as he endured a slow beginning to the season but is seeing the ball much better now -- the 26-year-old outfielder is hitting .310 over that aforementioned seven-game span.