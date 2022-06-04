Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.
Arozarena's blast punctuated a four-run first inning for the Rays, which was all they needed to earn the win. The outfielder was also caught stealing later in the contest, which puts him at 8-for-13 in stolen base attempts this year. While he's only 5-for-21 (.238) in his last five games, two of those hits have left the yard. Arozarena is slashing .256/.301/.421 with six homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 50 contests overall.