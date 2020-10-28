Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Tuesday in a loss to the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series.

The 25-year-old wrapped up an incredible postseason in impressive fashion, as the home run was his 10th of the playoffs, an MLB record. He slashed .377/.442/.831 overall during the postseason and has likely solidified himself as a mainstay in the heart of the Tampa Bay lineup heading into 2021. Arozarena's late-season star turn was a pleasant surprise for the Rays, as the team likely wasn't counting on him to be much more than a fourth outfielder after a positive COVID-19 test sidelined him for all of summer camp and delayed his Tampa Bay debut until Aug. 30.