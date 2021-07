Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

He took John Means deep in the third inning, Arozarena's first homer since June 17 and his 11th of the year. The 26-year-old slashed a woeful .167/.274/.222 over the course of his 21-game power drought, but with back-to-back multi-hit performances that include two doubles in addition to Tuesday's long ball, he may be shaking off his slump.