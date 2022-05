Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 8-1 win against Detroit.

Arozarena now has two home runs and 11 RBI through 36 games, as he's off to a slow start in 2022. However, the 27-year-old has shown more life in May with a .274 average, seven extra-base hits and three stolen bases.