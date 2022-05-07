Arozarena went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win against the Mariners.

Arozarena was dealing with some knee soreness but showed no signs of it Friday. He knocked an RBI single as part of a three-run third inning for the Rays. The 27-year-old later doubled and scored in the fifth before singling and scoring a second run in the ninth. It was his first game with at least three hits since April 17 and he's still slashing just .233/.269/.350 through 108 plate appearances.