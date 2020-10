Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk during Wednesday's Game 3 win over the Yankees.

The 25-year-old now has a hit in all five playoff games this year, including a stretch of four straight multi-hit contests. Arozarena is a ridiculous 12-for-20 with three homers, a triple, two doubles, eight runs, four RBI and two walks as the Rays attempt to close out the series Thursday in Game 4.