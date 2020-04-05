Rays' Randy Arozarena: Could return with roster expansion
Arozarena is a good candidate to be recalled from Triple-A Durham if MLB allows teams to expand rosters to 29 players for at least the first month of the regular season, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Going strictly by his Grapefruit League numbers -- .400 (8-for-20) average, one double, one triple, six RBI, three steals and eight runs -- Arozarena had already done enough to secure an Opening Day roster spot. However, he appeared to be the victim of a numbers game when he was optioned to the Bulls on March 26. That move was made with the expectation that big-league rosters would be capped at 26 players, but the aforementioned likelihood of that number expanding by three at least temporarily opens up a potential opportunity for Arozarena. Tolentino notes the only strike against the 25-year-old is that he's not as defensively versatile as some other candidates, as he plays only the outfield.
