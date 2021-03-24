Rays manager Kevin Cash suggested that Arozarena was held out of the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to minor soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He's just got some some hand, forearm, everything tightness, soreness," Cash said of Arozarena. "He likes to hit. So the only way to prevent him from hitting is to tell him that he's not allowed to go in the cage and not play him."

Cash intimated that Arozarena is getting a maintenance day, but his status nonetheless remains worthy of tracking heading into Opening Day. After a star-making postseason run for the Rays, Arozarena has yet to carry over that success to the spring. Through 12 games, Arozarena has slashed .250/.273/.313 with no home runs and a stolen base.