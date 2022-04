Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and a RBI in a 9-3 win Sunday over the White Sox.

Arozarena singled and scored in the first, doubled in the second and had a RBI double in the eighth. It was his best offensive game of the season and first multi-hit game since Opening Day. After walking in an above-average 9.3% of his plate appearances last season, the outfielder has not yet walked in 38 plate appearances in 2022.