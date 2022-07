Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two walks in Sunday's 7-3 win over Toronto.

Arozarena capped off Tampa Bay's six-run fifth inning with his two-run shot off of Trent Thornton. He posted an ugly .606 OPS in 19 games since his last home run June 10. On the year, the 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .259/.313/.412 with 27 extra-base hits, 18 stolen bases and 80 strikeouts.