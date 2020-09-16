Arozarena will start in left field and will bat third Wednesday against the Nationals.

He'll be in the lineup for the fifth time in seven games as manager Kevin Cash continues to find ways to get Arozarena's bat in the starting nine. Injuries to Yandy Diaz (hamstring) and Ji-Man Choi (hamstring) have resulted in Brandon Lowe getting more in the infield of late, opening up more reps in the outfield for Arozarena and Manuel Margot. With a .310/.394/.724 slash line in his 11 games since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Arozarena should continue to receive steady work until he cools down at the dish.