Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Arozarena broke open the game in Tampa Bay's favor in the seventh inning, doubling in Taylor Walls. He was then driven in on a single by Harold Ramirez, accounting for the majority of his production. Arozarena has now collected five hits in his last 16 at-bats, including three doubles to go along with three runs scored and two RBI.