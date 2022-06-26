Arozarena went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.

Arozarena singled and scored in the first inning and doubled in the third frame before later adding an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. His fourth and final hit came in the seventh inning when he added another single. The doubles were his first extra-base hits since June 12 and he also avoided striking out for the first time in nine games. Arozarena has struggled to be consistent from the plate this season, but the four-hit effort raised his average from .249 to .259.