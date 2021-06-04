Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

The 26-year-old reached safely for the fifth time in the last six games, a stretch during which he's exclusively accumulated singles. Arozarena's third swipe over that span, which came after his seventh-inning infield single, did add a nice fantasy supplement to his afternoon. However, last year's October sensation continues to underwhelm for those who invested hefty draft capital in him, as he's slashing a so-so .254/.343/.397 with a relatively modest 16 extra-base hits (nine doubles, seven home runs) across 239 plate appearances.