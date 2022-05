Arozarena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Having started in every game for the Rays since April 28, Arozarena was well overdue for a day off. Manuel Margot will slide over to cover left field in place of Arozarena, who has been one of the Rays' hotter hitters of late with a 1.113 OPS over his last eight starts.