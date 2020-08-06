Arozarena (illness), who continues to work on his conditioning at the team's alternate training site in Port Charlotte, is taking some reps at second base, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The plan is still for Arozarena to primarily man outfield spots, which he did in all 308 of his professional regular-season games while with the Cardinals organization. Arozarena had taken reps at second in the past, however, including during spring training this year, and the enhanced positional versatility should only help both player and team once the promising 25-year-old is called up to the big-league roster.