Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Arozarena hit a solo homer off Deivi Garcia in the first inning of Tuesday's contest. The 25-year-old continued his extremely impressive postseason as he homered for the second night in a row. The right-handed hitter is now hitting .563 with five extra-base hits through four games of the 2020 postseason.