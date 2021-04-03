Arozarena will sit Saturday against the Marlins.
Arozarena went 1-for-4 in both of the Rays' first two games. Tampa Bay will continue to heavily rotate players this season, and even potential stars like Arozarena could find themselves on the bench slightly more often than they would for other teams. Austin Meadows will shift to right field Saturday, with Manuel Margot starting in left.
