Arozarena is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Arozarena sits after starting four straight games. While he was quite hot initially upon joining the Rays in late August, he's stumbled to a .143/.265/.286 line over his last 10 games. Manuel Margot will be the left fielder in his absence.
