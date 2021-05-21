Arozarena went 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Arozarena had a big effort with the bat, highlighted by a three-run home run in the second inning. He has now homered in consecutive games and has seven long balls for the campaign. Arozarena's production of late hasn't been limited to power however, as he also has three multi-hit performances in his last five starts. Across 181 plate appearances this season, he is hitting .283/.370/.459 across 181 plate appearances.