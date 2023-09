Arozarena (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena will sit for the second straight game after he exited Friday's contest with right quadriceps tightness. The Rays have a team day off Monday, so the outfielder will have three full days of rest ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Boston. Harold Ramirez will receive another start in left field for Tampa Bay.