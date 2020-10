Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Wednesday.

Arozarena's two-run blast in the fourth inning against Zack Greinke tied the score at two, though the Rays would eventually fall behind again. Arozarena has been the postseason's breakout star, homering five times in 11 games while hitting .442/.489/.907.