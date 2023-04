Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a homer along with four RBI in Saturday's victory over the Athletics.

The homer was a two-run shot off Athletics catcher Carlos Perez that gave the Rays an 11-0 lead. Still counts. The outfielder also drove in a pair with a two-run single in the fifth, and he's already up to 10 RBI to go with a pair of homers in the first eight games.