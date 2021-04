Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and one strikeout in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Arozarena brought Tampa Bay within one run with his home run in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday, but the Rays were unable to secure the win at home. Arozarena is now slashing .292/.346/.458 with three home runs and 10 RBI this year.