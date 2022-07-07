Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo homer, three total RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

Arozarena knocked in Ji-Man Choi on a double in the third inning, then came around to score after Kevin Kiermaier doubled. Arozarena also hit a solo shot in the ninth, his ninth home run of the season. The outfielder has at least one hit in each of his last six games, including three two-hit games. He also has ten strikeouts during that span. Arozarena is batting .320 in July and is slashing .258/.313/.422 for the year.