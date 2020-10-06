Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in the Rays' Game 1 loss to the Yankees on Monday.

Arozarena was a bright spot in the 9-3 defeat with his three hits, including a first-inning homer off Gerrit Cole. The 25-year-old outfielder has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since he made his Rays debut in late August; he hit .281/.382/.641 with seven homers in 23 games during the regular season. He's clearly made manager Kevin Cash a believer as Cash now has Arozarena locked into the top third of the lineup.