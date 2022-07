Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an RBI in Saturday's extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Arozarena gave Tampa Bay an early 3-1 lead with his solo shot to left field in the third inning. The long ball was his fourth in July and 11th overall this season. Arozarena also swiped a bag in the eighth inning, but he was subsequently thrown out trying to steal third. He's tied for sixth in the majors with 19 thefts on the season.