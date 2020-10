Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday.

Arozarena slugged his home run in the final frame, cutting the Rays' deficit to four. It was his first extra-base hit in the World Series, though he has gotten on base in all three contests. It was Arozarena's eighth homer of the playoffs, tying the record for the most long balls in a single postseason.