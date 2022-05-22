Arozarena went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three total RBI and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 victory versus the Orioles.

Arozarena was responsible for each of the Rays' first three runs, slugging a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth. The fourth-year outfielder finished with his fifth career multi-homer game, three of which have come against Baltimore, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Arozarena didn't go deep in any of his first 28 games this season but has left the yard four times in 11 contests since.