Arozarena will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and will lead off Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Sunday's 12-7 win over the Marlins, Arozarena made his Rays debut as a reserve, going 0-for-1 with a walk. Arozarena's speed on the bases and ability to switch hit and play all three outfield spots should make him a key weapon off the bench for Tampa Bay, but his path to an everyday role is somewhat muddled at the moment.