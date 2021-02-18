Arozarena will enter spring training with extremely elevated expectations after he followed up a solid 2020 regular season with a record-setting postseason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena did himself no favors in a sense after monopolizing the postseason spotlight last October, hitting .377 with 10 home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.273 OPS across 20 games. The Cuban slugger did have some tumult this offseason due to a family dispute in Mexico, but he was subsequently cleared of all charges and therefore enters spring training with the incident likely behind him altogether. Arozarena is penciled in as the Rays' starting left fielder heading into the new season, and Topkin notes it will be interesting to see how the 25-year-old handles the substantial expectations the fall tear prompted. One particularly intriguing aspect of Arozarena's game to monitor will be his power stroke , as his combined 17 home runs across 162 plate appearances over the regular season and postseason in 2020 were an atypical feat for a player who'd previously topped out at 12 round trippers (283 plate appearances) back at Triple-A Memphis in 2019 while with the Cardinals organization.