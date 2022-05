Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Three of Arozarena's six steals on the year have come in the last nine games, but he otherwise is struggling to make an impact. The 27-year-old is slashing .218/.265/.339 on the season with one homer, nine RBI and 14 runs through 32 contests.