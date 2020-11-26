Arozarena was released by authorities after a judge determined there was not enough evidence to pursue charges after a custody dispute involving his young daughter and her mother, Yucatan newspaper PorEsto! reports.

It sounds like this may be the conclusion of the legal aspect of this off-field incident involving Arozarena. He was originally detained after he allegedly attempted to take his daughter away from her mother and assaulted the woman's father. MLB is also investigating the situation and it is unclear what stage that investigation is in.