Arozarena is out of the lineup Friday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Arozarena started the past seven games and will receive a day off after going 8-for-26 with one homer, one double, four RBI and four runs during that stretch. Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot will start from left to right in the outfield while Yoshi Tsutsugo serves as the designated hitter.