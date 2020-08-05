Manager Kevin Cash recently said that Arozarena (COVID-19) will need a while to get back into game shape, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena has cleared all health-related protocols since testing positive for COVID-19, but because he missed all of summer camp before reporting to the Rays' alternate training site last week, he'll likely need at least another week to get his conditioning in order. MLB rosters are set to be reduced from 30 to 28 men beginning Friday, so Arozarena could have even more difficulty earning a look with the big club in the near future unless the Rays' outfield depth is tested.