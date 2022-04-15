Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Thursday against Oakland.
Arozarena doubled to lead off the second inning and ultimately came around to score on a base hit by Manuel Margot. After a multi-hit effort on Opening Day, Arozarena has just three hits across his last 22 at-bats. That has led to a dismal .192 batting average, but his 23.1 percent strikeout rate is an improvement from his career norm. If Arozarena continues to make contact, hits should start to fill in and his line will improve significantly in short order.