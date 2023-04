Arozarena is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Arozarena will take a seat for the first time in the 2023 season for the series finale against Toronto. Luke Raley will be the left fielder and hit fifth against Alek Manoah and the Toronto staff with Harold Ramirez handling DH duties and Vidal Brujan lined up in right.