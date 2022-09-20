Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.
Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
