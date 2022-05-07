Arozarena, who was originally in Friday's lineup against the Mariners as the left fielder, will DH due to lingering left knee soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He apparently picked up the soreness during Wednesday's game against the A's, and while he played the field Thursday, he asked to be the designated hitter in this one. It's encouraging that Arozarena is playing through the ailment, but it's also possible he could need a day or two off in the near future if the soreness doesn't subside.