Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, three total runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Arozarena was showing off with a homer against Yusei Kikuchi in the fifth inning, his first long ball of the new season, followed by a pair of steals in the seventh. It was his second straight multi-hit game after an 0-for-4 showing on Opening Day. Arozarena has been remarkably consistent since his breakout with Tampa Bay and is now in search of a fourth straight 20-20 season.