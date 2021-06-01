Arozarena went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a win over the Yankees on Monday.

Arozarena's timely fifth-inning knock plated Kevin Kiermaier to give the Rays their final run of the afternoon. The 26-year-old is working on a modest three-game hitting streak and now has eight stolen bases on the season; however, he hasn't hit a home run over his last 10 games and currently sports a .418 slugging percentage that's a far cry from the elite .641 figure he generated across 76 plate appearances in 2020.