Arozarena, who went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Monday, is hitting .364 (4-for-11) over his first three games.

Last October's prodigious slugger hasn't exactly surfaced yet -- all four of Arozarena's hits have been singles -- but it's an encouraging start nonetheless. However, it's at least worth noting hard contact has mostly eluded Arozarena thus far in 2021, considering he hit just .237 (9-for-38) across 39 Grapefruit League plate appearances and his only extra-base hits during that sample were a pair of doubles.