Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Arozarena supplied the decisive hit in the contest, drilling a two-run homer to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his fifth of the season but his first since Sept. 7. He came into the contest with only two hits over his previous 22 at-bats.