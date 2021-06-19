Arozarena, who went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday, now owns a 12-game hitting streak heading into Friday night's action.

Arozarena is slashing .340/.353/.620 with three doubles, one triple, three home runs and 10 RBI across that span, numbers reminiscent of his memorable postseason tear in 2020. The surge has pushed Arozarena's season slash line to .271/.346/.443, numbers constituted by 12 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 11 stolen bases, 25 walks and 46 runs, all career-high figures.