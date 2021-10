Arozarena went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

The outfielder has gone 3-for-5 on stolen base attempts in his last 10 games. Arozarena is just 17-for-27 in steals this year, but he's brought a solid five-category game for much of the season. He's slashing .271/.352/.457 with 20 home runs, 69 RBI and 92 runs scored in 594 plate appearances overall.