Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels.

The 27-year-old has yet to get really hot, but he's finding a way to contribute while trying to lock in his swing. Arozarena is slashing .223/.266/.347 on the season with one homer, five steals, nine RBI and 14 runs through 31 contests, but he is batting .273 (12-for-44) through 11 games in May.