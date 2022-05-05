Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Athletics.
Arozarena hit his ninth double of the season in the sixth inning and proceeded to steal third base -- his fourth swipe of the campaign. He reached base again two frames later on a walk, and he ultimately came around to score on a two-RBI single by Manuel Margot. Arozarena extended his hitting streak to five games with the performance, during which time he's recorded four extra-base hits, two RBI and a run scored.