Arozarena (undisclosed) was cleared to report and will begin taking part in baseball activities at the Rays' alternate training site Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old was unable to join Tampa Bay throughout summer camp for undisclosed reasons, but he's now on the path toward joining the team. Arozarena figures to require some time before reaching game readiness, though he could eventually work as a reserve/short-side platoon option in the outfield.